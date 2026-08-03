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OLLI: Great Artists In American Roots Music (OOL)

OLLI: Great Artists In American Roots Music (OOL)

From its emergence amid rapid cultural change in the early 20th century, country music has resonated with people who feel left behind by a shifting world. A key genre of American roots music, it captures hardships of modern life while intentionally evoking emotional response. Whether facing troubled relationships, unemployment, homelessness, loneliness, or spiritual bereft, there is a country song for you.

Virtual (Zoom)
$55 member (only)
Every 6 weeks through Nov 02, 2026.
Monday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Virtual (Zoom)
(224) 623-9869
sophianeubaum@gmail.com