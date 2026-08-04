OLLI: Hand Quilting For Beginners

In this three-part class, master quilter Paula Dutton guides participants through creating a small, fully hand-quilted project without the use of a machine. Lesson 1 focuses on getting started, Lesson 2 on assembling the project, and Lesson 3 on completing the quilt and planning a second project. Paula also introduces specialized tools and additional quilting techniques along the way. Participants are asked to bring the listed materials to fully engage in the hands-on experience: 4 small to medium scale printed fabrics in 100% cotton and in 2-3 colors that you like (a ‘fat-quarter’ or 10”square of each) and a quarter yard of muslin fabric, sewing scissors, craft scissors, long sewing pins, regular hand-sewing needles, quilting needles (between size 7 and 8), sewing thread that matches your fabrics and hand quilting thread, one sheet of fine grit sandpaper (8” x 11”), sharp pencil, and a small iron and pressing mat if you have them. We can share irons if you do not have one.