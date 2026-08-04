OLLI: Hands On Cuneiform! Examining 4,000-Year-Old Tablets in the UA Archive

Edgar J. Banks (1866–1945), known as an adventurer, archaeologist, and lecturer, is often cited as an inspiration for Indiana Jones. Following his excavation in Bismya (ancient Adab), Banks sold thousands of cuneiform tablets across the United States, including four acquired by the University of Arkansas. These artifacts remain preserved in the UA archives.

In this class, Spencer Allen, UA Teaching Assistant Professor specializing in the history of biblical interpretation, explores the history of Banks and the tablets, presents newly completed translations, and provides participants with the rare opportunity to handle these ancient artifacts firsthand.

Lunch will be provided and is included in the cost of the program.

Parking information in the Stadium garage will be shared with participants. Carpooling is highly encouraged.