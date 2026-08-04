OLLI: Have Your Cake & Decorate It Too!

Get ready for a sweet start to your day! Participants are invited to enjoy a hands-on cake decorating experience at Rick’s Bakery. Chelsea Ecklund, longtime special events coordinator and an experienced cake decorator, demonstrates how to transform 8” cakes into Halloween scarecrow creations. Participants learn simple techniques while creating their own designs, whether polished or playfully homemade. And the best part? You get to take your masterpiece home and enjoy every bite. The cost of all materials is included in the program fee.