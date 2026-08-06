OLLI: Healthy Meals Made Easy

This interactive session introduces practical strategies for making healthy eating simpler, safer, and more enjoyable. Participants learn approaches to meal planning, balanced nutrition, and easy-to-prepare recipes that support healthy aging and overall wellness.

Dr. Tina Maddox, registered dietitian nutritionist, demonstrates adaptive kitchen tools and techniques that enhance comfort and independence. The session also addresses kitchen safety, including fall prevention, food handling, and organization for accessibility.

Designed for a range of experience levels, the program offers hands-on learning and practical guidance to support confident, healthy cooking.

(The cost of materials is included in the program cost.)