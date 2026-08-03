OLLI: Herbal Salves and Tinctures For The Modern World
OLLI: Herbal Salves and Tinctures For The Modern World
Participants will join Jane-Ellen Ross, a fifth-generation Ozark woman, at her home in rural eastern Washington County to learn the process of making and using herbal salves and tinctures. These remedies are crafted from home-grown or wild-harvested medicinal plants. The class covers which plants can be safely used, how to gather and prepare them responsibly, and the step-by-step methods for creating tinctures and salves. Participants will also learn guidelines for safe and effective use in daily life. Attendees will take home a small tin of salve, a small bottle of tincture, and basic recipes for making their own preparations
Jane-Ellen Ross Home
$19 member / $34 non member
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
Jane-Ellen Ross Home
19978 Groth Rd.Springdale, Arkansas 72764