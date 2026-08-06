OLLI: Historic Cane Hill: Crafting Culture, Preserving Place

Participants explore the rich history of Cane Hill, once a thriving educational and agricultural center in Northwest Arkansas. As the first permanent European- American settlement in Washington County, Cane Hill played a formative role in the region, including establishing Arkansas’s first public library, an early four-year college, and the state’s first co-educational institution.

Led by representatives from Historic Cane Hill, the program begins with an engaging presentation on the site’s history and its preservation efforts over the past decade. Participants then take a guided walking tour of the campus, experiencing its historic structures and landscapes firsthand.

The visit concludes with time in the gallery, featuring a curated exhibition of artwork by high school students acrossº Arkansas, highlighting emerging talent and educational opportunity.

Activity Level: 2