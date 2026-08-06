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OLLI: Historic Cane Hill: Crafting Culture, Preserving Place

OLLI: Historic Cane Hill: Crafting Culture, Preserving Place

Participants explore the rich history of Cane Hill, once a thriving educational and agricultural center in Northwest Arkansas. As the first permanent European- American settlement in Washington County, Cane Hill played a formative role in the region, including establishing Arkansas’s first public library, an early four-year college, and the state’s first co-educational institution.

Led by representatives from Historic Cane Hill, the program begins with an engaging presentation on the site’s history and its preservation efforts over the past decade. Participants then take a guided walking tour of the campus, experiencing its historic structures and landscapes firsthand.

The visit concludes with time in the gallery, featuring a curated exhibition of artwork by high school students acrossº Arkansas, highlighting emerging talent and educational opportunity.

Activity Level: 2

Cane Hill College
$29 member / $44 non member
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Cane Hill College
14219 College, WC 4762
Cane Hill, Arkansas 72717
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu