OLLI: History of Fowler House & Tea With First Lady

Participants will learn about the rich history of the Fowler House and the Fowler Garden & Conservatory through a guided overview by Derrick Hartberger. The session highlights the estate’s evolving uses and cultural significance. Following the tour, guests will enjoy tea and light refreshments with University of Arkansas First Lady Reynelda Augustine-Robinson, offering a welcoming space for conversation and reflection. Parking will be available for participants in Lot 100 on Oliver Avenue. (Current Members Only)