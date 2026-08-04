OLLI: History of Fowler House & Tea With First Lady
OLLI: History of Fowler House & Tea With First Lady
Participants will learn about the rich history of the Fowler House and the Fowler Garden & Conservatory through a guided overview by Derrick Hartberger. The session highlights the estate’s evolving uses and cultural significance. Following the tour, guests will enjoy tea and light refreshments with University of Arkansas First Lady Reynelda Augustine-Robinson, offering a welcoming space for conversation and reflection. Parking will be available for participants in Lot 100 on Oliver Avenue. (Current Members Only)
Fowler House Garden & Conservatory
$19 member (only)
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
Fowler House Garden & Conservatory
527 N Razorback Rd.Fayetteville, Arkansas 720701
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu