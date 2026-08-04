OLLI: How to Be a Songbird Hero

Since 1970, the total population of birds in the United States has dropped by almost three billion. While that number is significant, individuals do not need to be scientists or invest large amounts of time and money to make a difference in protecting songbirds.

In this program, Wild Birds Unlimited Education Director Lauren Eno explains why bird populations are declining and what individuals can do to help. Participants will learn tips to make their yards a sanctuary, make informed purchasing decisions, and connect with others who care about nature. This class is designed to empower participants to become advocates for local bird populations.