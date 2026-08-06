OLLI: Inside College Women's Golf: Coaching, Recruiting, & The Path to The Pros

Step inside a Division I women’s golf program to learn how elite college athletes are trained, recruited, and prepared for competition at the highest levels. Participants will visit a collegiate golf practice facility and meet with a successful women’s golf coach who has developed players competing at the professional level. In the session, participants will explore how top college golf programs train athletes, build competitive teams, and recruit talented players from around the United States and around the world.

Coach Shauna Estes-Taylor will discuss daily practice routines, physical and mental preparation, and the progression from junior golf to collegiate play—and, for some athletes, to professional tours.

The program also highlights the increasingly global nature of college athletics and provides time for questions about coaching philosophy, recruiting, and player development.