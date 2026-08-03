OLLI: Intermediate Bridge: How to Play Smarter

Participants will join Tom Jacobsen for a bridge class designed for players who know the basics and are ready to deepen their skills. The course teaches participants how to think ahead at the table—evaluating hands, planning strategy, and choosing effective lines of play. Each workshop combines clear instruction with hands-on practice, allowing participants to ap ply new concepts immediately. The course covers planning as both Declarer and Defender, strengthening bidding, and refining technique. The class meets twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays) for four weeks. Handouts will be pro vided.