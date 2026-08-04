OLLI: Loop, Loom & Learn: Create Your First Potholder

Led by Dr. Kathy Pillow- Price, this session introduces participants to the fundamentals of potholder weaving in a handson, beginner-friendly setting. Participants learn weaving techniques, become familiar with key terminology such as warp and weft, and practice creating structured patterns.

Each participant will leave with a completed, functional cotton potholder and a clear understanding of how to continue weaving independently at home. The cost of materials is included in your program cost.

Activity Level: 1