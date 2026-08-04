OLLI: Loop, Loom & Learn: Create Your First Potholder
OLLI: Loop, Loom & Learn: Create Your First Potholder
Led by Dr. Kathy Pillow- Price, this session introduces participants to the fundamentals of potholder weaving in a handson, beginner-friendly setting. Participants learn weaving techniques, become familiar with key terminology such as warp and weft, and practice creating structured patterns.
Each participant will leave with a completed, functional cotton potholder and a clear understanding of how to continue weaving independently at home. The cost of materials is included in your program cost.
Activity Level: 1
OLLI Headquarters
$39 member/ $54 Non-member
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh DriveFayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu