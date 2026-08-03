OLLI: Nurturing Your Brain With The MIND Diet

This four-part series explores the MIND Diet, a flexible and enjoyable approach to eating that may support brain health as people age. Research suggests that nutrient-rich foods—such as leafy greens, nuts, and berries—may help maintain cognitive function and slow age-related memory changes. Led by Elizabeth Berner, Washington County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, the program introduces participants to the diet’s potential benefits and includes opportunities to sample simple, flavorful recipes designed to nourish both body and mind. Participants will discover how small, sustainable dietary choices can contribute to long-term well-being and mental sharpness.