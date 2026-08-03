OLLI: Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage - Which Is Better For Me?
OLLI: Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage - Which Is Better For Me?
Millions of Americans be come eligible for Medicare each month, and the fall enrollment period brings a wave of advertisements and mailings promoting various health plans. This program helps participants navigate these options with clarity. Tom O’Neal, a retired senior healthcare executive, provides unbiased information explaining the available Medicare choices, with a focus on considerations specific to Northwest Arkansas. The session helps participants identify the personal factors that matter most when determining which type of plan best fits their needs.
OLLI Headquarters
$19 member / $34 non member
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh DriveFayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu