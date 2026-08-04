OLLI: Owning Old-Becoming As We Age

Judith Tavano’s Owning Old class has attracted audiences across Northwest Arkansas; however, not all interested participants are able to attend in person. To increase accessibility, OLLI now offers the class as a 90-minute remote, interactive online experience.

Judith Tavano, longtime OLLI instructor and former University of Arkansas educator, engages participants through an accessible Zoom platform where they can see and hear both the instructor and one another, while participating in discussion and asking questions in a welcoming environment.

The class focuses on empowering older adults by exploring what is positive about aging, what is challenging, what can be changed, and what cannot. Participants will reflect together, share experiences, and engage in thoughtful and lighthearted conversation about the aging journey.