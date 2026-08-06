OLLI: Pedestal Rocks Loop Trail Hike

Participants enjoy a full-day excursion to the Pedestal Rocks loop trail in the heart of the Ozark Mountains. This approximately 2.5-mile hike offers both scenic beauty and a firsthand look at Arkansas geology, showcasing the natural erosion processes that have shaped the region over time.

Along the trail, participants encounter distinctive rock formations resembling large mushrooms— striking examples of weathering in action—while taking in sweeping views of the Ozarks.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes and bring water, lunch, and a hiking stick if needed. Meeting details will be shared prior to the program.

Activity Level 3 (challenging due to distance and terrain).