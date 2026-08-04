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OLLI: Politics, Power, & Prognosis: An Evening With John Brummett

OLLI: Politics, Power, & Prognosis: An Evening With John Brummett

John Brummett brings his perspective and experience to a discussion of contemporary politics and future trends. Drawing on decades of reporting on Arkansas politics, he reflects on current conditions, emerging patterns, and the broader forces shaping political decision-making. This session encourages participants to step back from daily headlines and consider long-term political developments through informed analysis and storytelling.

TBD
$29 member / $44 non member
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
TBD
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu