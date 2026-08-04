OLLI: Prescription For Success: Medication Tips For Older Adults

Medications play an important role in maintaining health and independence, but managing multiple prescriptions, over-the-counter products, and supplements can sometimes feel overwhelming. In this presentation, Dr. Michelle Balli (Piel), a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care with the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, and Dr. Jessica Binz, a faculty member in Pharmacy Practice and an ambulatory care specialist at the UAMS NW Family Medical Center in Fayetteville, provide practical guidance to help older adults better understand and manage their medications safely and confidently. Participants will learn important questions to ask healthcare providers and pharmacists, how to avoid common medication-related problems, and key considerations for safe medication use as they age. Topics include medication organization, possible side effects and interactions, communication with providers, and strategies for reducing the risk of medication errors and falls. Whether taking one medication or many, participants will gain useful tips and tools to become more informed and active partners in their healthcare. Time will also be provided for questions and discussion.