OLLI: Roaring River State Park Lunch & Visit

Participants will enjoy a scenic outing to Roaring River, featuring a guided tour of the park and its renowned fish hatchery. The tour provides insight into the area’s natural environment and ongoing conservation efforts. Upon arrival at Roaring River State Park, participants will meet at the Emory Melton Inn to enjoy lunch (at 11:30), featuring a limited menu with options such as smothered steak, chicken strips, or a hummingbird salad. After dining, the group will tour the hatchery facility. The program fee covers the tour and administrative costs. Food and beverages will be purchased individually (estimated cost: $20). Activity Level: 1