OLLI: Round Top Mountain Hike: Big Views in the Ozarks
OLLI: Round Top Mountain Hike: Big Views in the Ozarks
Get ready for a rewarding day hike at Round Top Mountain near Jasper, Arkansas— one of the region’s hidden gems. This moderately challenging trail winds through scenic forest before opening to breathtaking panoramic views of the Ozark Mountains. Along the way, the natural beauty of the area can be enjoyed while engaging in great conversation. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or simply enjoy being outdoors, this trip offers the perfect blend of exploration, exercise, and great company, making the effort well worth the climb. Come prepared for uneven terrain, bring water, snacks/lunch, and get ready to experience one of Arkansas’s hidden gems.
OLLI Activity Level: 3 (Moderately strenuous for regular hikers and very strenuous for others)
OLLI Headquarters & Round Top Mountain Loop Trail
$25 (CR), $45 (TR) member only / $40 (CR), $60 (TR) non member
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters & Round Top Mountain Loop Trail
Arkansas Highway 7Jasper, Arkansas 72774
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu