OLLI: Round Top Mountain Hike: Big Views in the Ozarks

Get ready for a rewarding day hike at Round Top Mountain near Jasper, Arkansas— one of the region’s hidden gems. This moderately challenging trail winds through scenic forest before opening to breathtaking panoramic views of the Ozark Mountains. Along the way, the natural beauty of the area can be enjoyed while engaging in great conversation. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or simply enjoy being outdoors, this trip offers the perfect blend of exploration, exercise, and great company, making the effort well worth the climb. Come prepared for uneven terrain, bring water, snacks/lunch, and get ready to experience one of Arkansas’s hidden gems.

OLLI Activity Level: 3 (Moderately strenuous for regular hikers and very strenuous for others)