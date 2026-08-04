OLLI: Step Into Wellness - Fall Walking Series

Fitness expert and Wellness Recovery Coach Shari Withey leads this energizing four-week walking series designed to support overall health through consistent movement and guided instruction. Drawing on decades of experience in yoga, Pilates, weight training, and more, she brings a supportive and knowledgeable approach to each session.

Each session includes at least an hour of walking on local trails, popular paths, and lesser-known routes. Participants receive a simple posture analysis and fitness assessment during the first session to help establish personal goals. Over the course of the program, they will gain insight into alignment, agility, balance, and endurance, while learning how efficient movement can improve posture and strength.

Participants will walk, learn, and connect—leaving with greater confidence, improved wellness, and possibly new walking companions. Locations are shared in advance.

Activity Level: 2

(Current Members Only)