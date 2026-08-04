OLLI: Story Worthy: How to Find, Shape, & Tell a Story

Every great community is full of stories waiting to be told--but finding them, shaping them, and making them land with an audience is a craft.

Participants discover the craft of storytelling in this hands-on session led by KUAF General Manager Clint Schaff and colleague, Jack Travis. Drawing from decades of experience, they introduce the essential elements of compelling narrative, from identifying meaningful characters and moments to structuring stories for maximum impact. The session also explores the unique qualities of spoken storytelling—across radio, podcasts, and live presentations—emphasizing its intimacy and connection with audiences.

Participants leave with practical tools they can apply to personal projects such as family histories, oral storytelling, or community work. No prior experience is required—only an interest in sharing meaningful stories.

