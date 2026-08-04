OLLI: Texas de Brazil: A Taste of Brazilian Tradition

Participants join fellow OLLI members for a dining experience at Texas de Brazil, where they learn about the history and style of Brazilian churrasco dining while enjoying a variety of meats, salads, and side dishes in a social setting.

The program provides an opportunity to explore a cultural dining tradition while connecting with others. The class fee covers administrative costs only; all food and beverages are purchased individually. (All you can eat Salad Bar - $32; or Salad Bar & Meat Skewer - $53)

Plenty of parking in front of the restaurant in the mall parking lot.