OLLI: Texas de Brazil: A Taste of Brazilian Tradition
OLLI: Texas de Brazil: A Taste of Brazilian Tradition
Participants join fellow OLLI members for a dining experience at Texas de Brazil, where they learn about the history and style of Brazilian churrasco dining while enjoying a variety of meats, salads, and side dishes in a social setting.
The program provides an opportunity to explore a cultural dining tradition while connecting with others. The class fee covers administrative costs only; all food and beverages are purchased individually. (All you can eat Salad Bar - $32; or Salad Bar & Meat Skewer - $53)
Plenty of parking in front of the restaurant in the mall parking lot.
Texas de Brazil
$19 member / $34 non member
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
Texas de Brazil
2203 S Promenade Blvd., #15100Rogers, Arkansas 72758
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu