OLLI: The 60's Through The Great Speeches (OOL)
OLLI: The 60's Through The Great Speeches (OOL)
The 1960s is a decade wrapped in myth and misunderstanding. In this course, we will cut through that haze by turning to something powerful and concrete: the speeches of the era. The times and the conditions demanded these significant speeches. Together, we will listen to the voices that moved a nation and shaped history. With recordings preserved through television, video, and You- Tube, we will discover what these speeches still have to teach us today.
Virtual (Zoom)
$55 member (only)
Every 6 weeks through Nov 13, 2026.
Friday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
Virtual (Zoom)
(224) 623-9869
sophianeubaum@gmail.com