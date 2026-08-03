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OLLI: The British Family In Film: Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Crown (OOL)

OLLI: The British Family In Film: Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Crown (OOL)

This course examines royal succession through acclaimed British films that explore power not as ceremony, but as moral and political crisis. We will trace the monarchy’s evolution from personal rule to institutional authority, beginning with the Plantagenet struggles in Becket (1964) and The Lion in Winter (1968). We will then examine the moral costs of king ship and the performance of national leadership through two Shakespeare adaptations: Chimes at Midnight (1965) and Henry V (1989). The course will conclude with the Tudor rupture: A Man for All Seasons (1966) and the consolidation of legitimacy in Elizabeth (1998).

Virtual (Zoom)
$55 member (only)
Every 6 weeks through Nov 02, 2026.
Monday: 12:00 PM - 01:30 PM
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Virtual (Zoom)
(224) 623-9869
sophianeubaum@gmail.com