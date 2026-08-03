OLLI: The Civil War In Northwest Arkansas: The Battle of Pea Ridge

This program examines the Battle of Pea Ridge, fought March 7–8, 1862, a decisive Civil War engagement that determined control of Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri. It was one of the largest battles west of the Mississippi River. Participants will explore the strategic importance of the region and the campaign that brought opposing armies to the Wire Road in Pea Ridge. Dale Phillips, a 41-year Ranger, Historian, and Superintendent with the National Park Service, will bring this pivotal battle to life through ex pert interpretation.