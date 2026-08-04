OLLI: The Fundamentals of Top-Down Knitting For Experienced Knitters

Experienced knitters seeking to expand their skills into top-down garment construction will enjoy this technique-rich class led by Fayetteville fiber artist Letha Frizzell. Over three relaxed sessions, participants will learn how to construct a knitted garment from the neckline downward, shape yokes and sleeves, customize fit during the process, and understand the structural logic that makes top-down knitting so versatile. Participants will gather around a comfortable craft table at Sooieet Skeins in Fayetteville, surrounded by beautiful yarn and a welcoming studio environment. The class emphasizes fellowship, conversation, and hands-on learning. After registration, participants will receive an email link to the top-down pattern used in class. They should bring the pattern, designated yarn (or a suitable substitute), needles as noted in the pattern, and all required tools and materials.