OLLI: The Geologic Story of Lithium

There has been a lot of talk lately about lithium in the Natural State. Lithium is a critical mineral, essential in many modern devices (such as our ubiquitous smartphones). Why is Arkansas in the discussion? And what is this smackover you may have heard mentioned? The economic impact of lithium on the state could be enormous. This program, led by Geologist, Chris Moyer, will discuss what lithium is, how it is used, how it is extracted and processed and how geology plays a pertinent role in this important story.