OLLI: The Invisible Thread: 3,500 Yeas of Global Supply Chain (OOL)
OLLI: The Invisible Thread: 3,500 Yeas of Global Supply Chain (OOL)
We often only notice the global supply chain when it breaks. Yet, for millennia, the movement of goods has been the silent engine of civilization. In this course, we will track the evolution of trade from an executive’s perspective. From the sunken treasures of Bronze Age merchant ships to the high-tech intermodal systems of today, we will explore the vessels that carried the world’s wealth and the complex networks that keep our modern shelves stocked.
Virtual (Zoom)
$55 member (only)
Every 6 weeks through Nov 23, 2026.
Monday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Monday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
Virtual (Zoom)
(224) 623-9869
sophianeubaum@gmail.com