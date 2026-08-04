OLLI: The Sonnet: How to Recognize, How to Write

This program invites participants to explore the sonnet—one of poetry’s most enduring and expressive forms. Together, the class traces the history of the sonnet, examines how its structure has evolved across centuries, and considers why writers from Shakespeare to contemporary poets continue to return to its compact, musical shape. Guided by David Jolliffe, Emeritus Professor of English at the University of Arkansas, participants read examples from different eras, discuss how the form works, and consider what gives a sonnet its distinctive power. Participants also have the opportunity to write a sonnet of their own—experimenting with rhythm, rhyme, and argument—and to share their work in a supportive, curious community of fellow learners.