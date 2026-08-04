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OLLI: The Sonnet: How to Recognize, How to Write

OLLI: The Sonnet: How to Recognize, How to Write

This program invites participants to explore the sonnet—one of poetry’s most enduring and expressive forms. Together, the class traces the history of the sonnet, examines how its structure has evolved across centuries, and considers why writers from Shakespeare to contemporary poets continue to return to its compact, musical shape. Guided by David Jolliffe, Emeritus Professor of English at the University of Arkansas, participants read examples from different eras, discuss how the form works, and consider what gives a sonnet its distinctive power. Participants also have the opportunity to write a sonnet of their own—experimenting with rhythm, rhyme, and argument—and to share their work in a supportive, curious community of fellow learners.

OLLI Headquarters
$19 member / $34 non member
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu