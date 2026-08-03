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OLLI: Understanding & Addressing Barriers to Healthcare Access

OLLI: Understanding & Addressing Barriers to Healthcare Access

This program examines the financial, logistical, cultural, and systemic barriers that limit access to healthcare. These obstacles can delay treatment, worsen health outcomes, and deepen existing disparities. Dr. D’Andre Jones, a licensed therapist and mental health professional, will discuss how these barriers affect individuals on a personal level and how they shape overall well-being.

OLLI Headquarters
$19 member / $34 non member
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu