OLLI: Using The Encyclopedia of Arkansas

Participants will join Kylee Cole, Long Range & Historic Preservation Planner for the City of Fayetteville, for an exploration of the Encyclopedia of Arkansas—the only state encyclopedia in the nation created and maintained by a public library system. This rich online resource contains thousands of entries illuminating Arkansas’s people, places, and stories. Participants will learn how to access the Encyclopedia, navigate its themes and topics, and explore entries related to local history, culture, natural landscapes, and significant events. The session also introduces the process for contributing original research. This program offers a welcoming entry point for history enthusiasts, curious residents, and lifelong learners interested in preserving and sharing Arkansas’s past.