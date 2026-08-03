© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OLLI: Using The Encyclopedia of Arkansas

OLLI: Using The Encyclopedia of Arkansas

Participants will join Kylee Cole, Long Range & Historic Preservation Planner for the City of Fayetteville, for an exploration of the Encyclopedia of Arkansas—the only state encyclopedia in the nation created and maintained by a public library system. This rich online resource contains thousands of entries illuminating Arkansas’s people, places, and stories. Participants will learn how to access the Encyclopedia, navigate its themes and topics, and explore entries related to local history, culture, natural landscapes, and significant events. The session also introduces the process for contributing original research. This program offers a welcoming entry point for history enthusiasts, curious residents, and lifelong learners interested in preserving and sharing Arkansas’s past.

OLLI Headquarters
$19 member / $34 non member
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu