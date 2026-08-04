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OLLI: What's New (And Old) in Downtown Springdale?

OLLI: What's New (And Old) in Downtown Springdale?

Participants begin with the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History team leading an engaging walking tour of Downtown Springdale, exploring the history of Emma Avenue and the changes that have shaped the area over time. The experience includes a guided tour of the museum’s newly renovated spaces and its America 250–themed exhibit, Our Changing Landscape, highlighting the resilience of Ozark communities over 250 years.

Participants will explore refreshed galleries, learn how the region has evolved, and see how local stories connect to broader national history. Afterward, attendees are encouraged to enjoy lunch independently and continue exploring downtown Springdale’s shops, trails, and public art.

Activity Level: 2

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
$19 member / $34 non member
10:00 PM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
118 W. Johnson Ave.
Springdale, Arkansas 72764
https://shilohmuseum.org/