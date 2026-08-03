OLLI: Winning The White House: The Evolution Of The Presidency (OOL)
OLLI: Winning The White House: The Evolution Of The Presidency (OOL)
Harry S. Truman once de scribed the presidency as “the most peculiar office in the world.” In this course, we will explore how the Founding Fathers left the office for future presidents to define, creating conditions for a dramatic expansion of executive power. We will examine how the presidency has come to dominate the three co-equal branches, with Congress and the Supreme Court at times ceding authority. We will consider how and why this shift occurred, how this peculiar office is won or lost, how they have exercised power, and how the rise of the administrative state has reshaped the balance envisioned by the framers.
Virtual (Zoom)
$55 member (only)
Every 6 weeks through Nov 03, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
Virtual (Zoom)
(224) 623-9869
sophianeubaum@gmail.com