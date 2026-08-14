Opening Reception "Magical Realism"
Opening Reception "Magical Realism"
Magical Realism invites artists to realistically depict a setting located in our collective reality and imbue it with unexpected, magical or super natural qualities. In the world of magical realism, the supernatural realm blends with the natural, familiar world.
Visual depictions between the extraordinary and the mundane offer a mirror of a reality in which the fantastic or the magical is frequently part of everyday life.
Fenix Arts Gallery
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Fenix Arts Gallery
info@fenixarts.org
Artist Group Info
ginarosegallina@gmail.com
Fenix Arts Gallery
150 N Skyline DriveFayetteville , Arkansas 72701
info@fenixarts.org