Take the scenic route through the Ozarks during the 2026 Ozark Painters, Makers & Shakers (OPMAS) Art Crawl, September 18–20 throughout Newton County, Arkansas.

This free, self-guided weekend invites visitors to explore the backroads of Newton County while discovering artists, makers, studios, creative spaces and special stops along the way. Meet the people behind the work, discover one-of-a-kind creations, experience demonstrations and enjoy the stories, landscapes and culture that make the Arkansas Ozarks unique.

OPMAS is part art crawl, part road trip and part celebration of place — offering visitors the freedom to build their own route and experience Newton County at their own pace.

The 2026 Art Crawl also joins Arkansas Celebrates America 250 — Past, Present & Possibilities, celebrating the traditions, skills, stories and creativity that continue to shape our region.

September 18–20, 2026 | Newton County, Arkansas | Free & Self-Guided