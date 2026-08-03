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Ozark Plant Medicine & Magic

Ozark Plant Medicine & Magic

Join folklorist and author Brandon Weston in an exploration of Ozark herbal healing and magic traditions. AR Ozark hillfolk have always had a strong connection to the land. What originated as a need to survive quickly became a much deeper partnership with the natural world. This relationship has really shown through with our traditions of folk herbalism and plant magic. In this class, we'll look at the role of the mountain herbalist or "yarb doctor" in Ozark folk culture, how our herbal tradition has evolved to meet the needs of our modern community, as well as explore many of our favorite used in traditional medicine preparations as well as those used as amulets, cleansing smoke, and baths.

Participants will leave with tea or bath mixture.

Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
30
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org