© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF's FM broadcast is experiencing technical difficulties. Our digital and HD streams are operational.

Ozark Traditional Healing and Folk Magic

Ozark Traditional Healing and Folk Magic

Our Ozark ancestors had a vast knowledge of remedies and rituals to use for any need. Although the Ozarks might look a little different today, this living knowledge is still alive and well with modern community healers. Join folklorist and author Brandon Weston in an exploration of the healing traditions of the past, the healers who practiced them, as well as how these traditions have changed and evolved to address the needs of our modern communities. We'll cover a little bit of everything, from mountain herbalism, to healing rituals, to charm bags and amulets. Participants will have the opportunity to craft their own Ozark charm bag during the class.

Brandon Weston is a 6th generation Ozark folklorist and author. He is the author of Ozark Folk Magic, the Ozark Mountain Spell Book, and Granny Thornapple’s Book of Charms. He is the owner of Ozark Healing Traditions, a collective of articles, lectures, and workshops focusing on traditions of medicine, magic, and folklore from the Ozark Mountain region. He comes from a long line of Ozark hillfolk and works hard to keep the traditions that he’s collected and learned alive and true for generations to come.

Ozark Folkways @ Fayetteville Folk School
30
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways @ Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
ozarkfolkways.org