Ozark Traditional Healing and Folk Magic

Our Ozark ancestors had a vast knowledge of remedies and rituals to use for any need. Although the Ozarks might look a little different today, this living knowledge is still alive and well with modern community healers. Join folklorist and author Brandon Weston in an exploration of the healing traditions of the past, the healers who practiced them, as well as how these traditions have changed and evolved to address the needs of our modern communities. We'll cover a little bit of everything, from mountain herbalism, to healing rituals, to charm bags and amulets. Participants will have the opportunity to craft their own Ozark charm bag during the class.

Brandon Weston is a 6th generation Ozark folklorist and author. He is the author of Ozark Folk Magic, the Ozark Mountain Spell Book, and Granny Thornapple’s Book of Charms. He is the owner of Ozark Healing Traditions, a collective of articles, lectures, and workshops focusing on traditions of medicine, magic, and folklore from the Ozark Mountain region. He comes from a long line of Ozark hillfolk and works hard to keep the traditions that he’s collected and learned alive and true for generations to come.