Paint and Sip

Join us for a unique evening of creativity and compassion at our "Paint a Pet" night, where art meets heart! This event is tailored for adults and is perfect for both seasoned artists and beginners alike. All supplies will be provided.

What to Expect:

Paint with Purpose: You’ll have the opportunity to paint one of the bright faces of our adoptable animals looking for a home! Any artist level is encouraged to come and paint a portrait of any of our adoptable animals that will go home with their future adopter.

BYOB!: Feel free to bring a drink or snacks to enjoy as you paint, we'll have limited options to drink for attendees. Don't forget to bring a friend to enjoy the food and fun with!

Meet the Models: Get to know the pets you’ll be painting! Before we begin, you’ll have the chance to meet and learn about the furry friends who will be featured in your artwork.

🎟️ Tickets: This event is FREE, but spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early.

Let’s paint a brighter future for our pets, one brushstroke at a time.

Register here; https://save.bestfriends.org/paint-n-sip