Paint and Sip: Paint a Pet!

Join Best Friends Animal Society for a unique evening of creativity and compassion at "Paint a Pet" night, where art meets heart! This event is tailored for adults and is perfect for both seasoned artists and beginners alike. All supplies will be provided.

What to Expect:

Paint with Purpose: You’ll have the opportunity to paint the bright face of one of Best Friends' adoptable dogs or cats who are looking for homes. Each custom portrait will go home with that pet's future adopter.

Meet the Models: Get to know the pets you’ll be painting! Before we begin, you’ll have the chance to meet and learn about the furry friends who will be featured in your artwork.

BYOB: Feel free to bring a drink or snacks to enjoy as you paint. We'll have limited drink options for attendees. Don't forget to bring a friend to enjoy the fun with!

🎟️ Tickets: This event is FREE, but spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early.

Let’s paint a brighter future for our pets, one brushstroke at a time.