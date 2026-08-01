Paint by Numbers w/Cats Fundraiser!

It's time to get creative for a great cause, humans!

Join us for a relaxing evening of painting, snacks, and feline fun. We'll provide framed 8x8 cat paint-by-number canvases, plus plenty of snacks & beverages to enjoy while you create.

Best of all, you'll get to cuddle our adorable adoptable cats as you channel your inner Bob Ross & paint your masterpiece.

Come support our cats, make some art, & maybe even meet your new best friend. We'll see you there, friends!