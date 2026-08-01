Paint by Numbers w/Cats Fundraiser!
Paint by Numbers w/Cats Fundraiser!
It's time to get creative for a great cause, humans!
Join us for a relaxing evening of painting, snacks, and feline fun. We'll provide framed 8x8 cat paint-by-number canvases, plus plenty of snacks & beverages to enjoy while you create.
Best of all, you'll get to cuddle our adorable adoptable cats as you channel your inner Bob Ross & paint your masterpiece.
Come support our cats, make some art, & maybe even meet your new best friend. We'll see you there, friends!
The Smitten Kitten NWA
45
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Smitten Kitten NWA
479-308-4046
catparty@smittenkittennwa.org
The Smitten Kitten NWA
524 W Sycamore StFayetteville, Arkansas 72703
479-308-4046
catparty@smittenkittennwa.org