Painting: Contemporary Barn Quilts

Learn the basics of painting through a four-week modern take on the classic barn quilt. After a visit to America 250: Common Threads for inspiration, you’ll sketch ideas and explore simple color theory to mix vibrant hues to create quilt block patterns.

In the studio, a teaching artist will guide you as you plan your composition on paper, then measure, mask, and paint crisp geometric shapes on a large wooden panel.

Everyone will leave with a finished contemporary barn quilt that blends tradition, creativity, and their personal artistic style.