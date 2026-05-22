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Painting: Contemporary Barn Quilts

Painting: Contemporary Barn Quilts

Learn the basics of painting through a four-week modern take on the classic barn quilt. After a visit to America 250: Common Threads for inspiration, you’ll sketch ideas and explore simple color theory to mix vibrant hues to create quilt block patterns.

In the studio, a teaching artist will guide you as you plan your composition on paper, then measure, mask, and paint crisp geometric shapes on a large wooden panel.

Everyone will leave with a finished contemporary barn quilt that blends tradition, creativity, and their personal artistic style.

Crystal Bridges
$167.25 ($139.38/members and adults 25 and under)
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Saturday: 10:15 AM - 12:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/

Artist Group Info

Olivia Trimble
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/