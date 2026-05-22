Painting: Contemporary Barn Quilts
Painting: Contemporary Barn Quilts
Learn the basics of painting through a four-week modern take on the classic barn quilt. After a visit to America 250: Common Threads for inspiration, you’ll sketch ideas and explore simple color theory to mix vibrant hues to create quilt block patterns.
In the studio, a teaching artist will guide you as you plan your composition on paper, then measure, mask, and paint crisp geometric shapes on a large wooden panel.
Everyone will leave with a finished contemporary barn quilt that blends tradition, creativity, and their personal artistic style.
Crystal Bridges
$167.25 ($139.38/members and adults 25 and under)
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Saturday: 10:15 AM - 12:45 PM
Saturday: 10:15 AM - 12:45 PM
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Artist Group Info
Olivia Trimble
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org