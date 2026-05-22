Painting: Exploring Watercolor

Designed for both beginner and intermediate painters, this six-week watercolor course offers a supportive environment for artists at all levels. Beginners will build a strong foundation by learning essential techniques such as color washes, dry brush, masking, and layering. Intermediate students will have the flexibility to pursue individual or specialized projects, receiving expert guidance and thoughtful feedback from the instructor and peers. Whether you’re looking to explore new ideas, strengthen your skills, or learn watercolor for the first time, this course provides something for everyone.

Tickets are $219 ($182.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are included. Class runs June 14 – July 26 (no class the week of July 4).