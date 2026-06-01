Painting: Learning Acrylics

Explore acrylic painting through a bold, pop‑art style inspired by the colors, lines, and energy of Keith Haring. The six-week class begins with a visit to Keith Haring in 3D to spark ideas around movement, rhythm, and simplified figures.

In the studio, beginners follow step‑by‑step guidance to build animal and human figures, starting with simple stick forms and growing them into a strong composition. Students will learn key painting skills like color mixing, complementary color schemes, layering, brush control, and basic composition, while also experimenting with paint markers to add graphic lines and details. More experienced painters are welcome to develop their own ideas with individual support from the teaching artist.

Everyone will leave with a finished canvas painting that reflects the joyful spirit of Haring’s work and their own creative voice.

Tickets are $225 ($187.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are included. Class runs August 8 - September 12.