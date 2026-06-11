Paper Making w/ Jenny Dowd

Learn how to make your own paper! This workshop will cover the basic methods of Traditional Western Style papermaking. We will use abaca and sisal fibers and discuss other fibers that could be used. Learn how to prepare the fiber, the basics of sizing, and other optional add-ins.

Students will be included in every step of the process, making for a truly hands-on learning experience. We will add another step once the sheets have been formed by adding pressed flowers and leaves into the paper. Making paper is a reminder to slow down, it is a surprisingly simple yet magical process. This paper can be used in bookmaking, creating stationary, part of a collage, or simply as art.

This will be a wet environment, please dress appropriately.