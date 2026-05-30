Paws and Pumps Drag Show

Get ready for a night of sparkle, sass, and lifesaving impact at Paws and Pumps!

Celebrate Pride at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center with an unforgettable drag show featuring dazzling performances, upbeat music, and plenty of personality — all in support of pets in need.

Guests will enjoy an evening filled with entertainment, community, and opportunities to meet our adoptable animals. Whether you’re a longtime drag fan or simply looking for a fun and meaningful night out, Paws and Pumps is the perfect way to celebrate love, self-expression, and the bond between people and pets.