Paws and Pumps Drag Show
Paws and Pumps Drag Show
Get ready for a night of sparkle, sass, and lifesaving impact at Paws and Pumps!
Celebrate Pride at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center with an unforgettable drag show featuring dazzling performances, upbeat music, and plenty of personality — all in support of pets in need.
Guests will enjoy an evening filled with entertainment, community, and opportunities to meet our adoptable animals. Whether you’re a longtime drag fan or simply looking for a fun and meaningful night out, Paws and Pumps is the perfect way to celebrate love, self-expression, and the bond between people and pets.
Best Friends Pet Resource Center - The Rachael Ray Foundation Volunteer Headquarters (Rm 116), Flex Space
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center - The Rachael Ray Foundation Volunteer Headquarters (Rm 116), Flex Space
1312 Melissa Drive Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org