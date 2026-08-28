Pet & Play Sunday
Pet & Play Sunday
Drop by the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for Pet & Play Sunday! Each week, we're diving into a fun and creative activity that's purr-fect for the whole family.
The craft schedule for September is:
September 6: Kitty Wands
September 13: Pet Collages
September 20: Snoopy's Dog House
September 27: Puppy Keychain
This event is free. All supplies are provided and participants of all ages are welcome.
Please contact eventsnwa@bestfriends.org for more information.
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
Every week through Sep 27, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org