Pet & Play Sunday
Pet & Play Sunday
Drop by the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for Pet & Play Sunday! Each week, we're diving into a fun and creative activity that's purr-fect for the whole family.
The craft schedule for August is:
August 2: Dog Ear Headbands
August 9: Origami Pet Bookmarks
August 16: Cat Wands
August 23: School Bus Popsicle Buddy
August 30: Felt Flags
This event is free. All supplies are provided and participants of all ages are welcome.
Please contact eventsnwa@bestfriends.org for more information.
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org