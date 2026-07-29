Drop by the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for Pet & Play Sunday! Each week, we're diving into a fun and creative activity that's purr-fect for the whole family.

The craft schedule for August is:

August 2: Dog Ear Headbands

August 9: Origami Pet Bookmarks

August 16: Cat Wands

August 23: School Bus Popsicle Buddy

August 30: Felt Flags

This event is free. All supplies are provided and participants of all ages are welcome.

Please contact eventsnwa@bestfriends.org for more information.