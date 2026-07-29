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Pet & Play Sunday

Pet & Play Sunday

Drop by the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for Pet & Play Sunday! Each week, we're diving into a fun and creative activity that's purr-fect for the whole family.

The craft schedule for August is:

August 2: Dog Ear Headbands
August 9: Origami Pet Bookmarks
August 16: Cat Wands
August 23: School Bus Popsicle Buddy
August 30: Felt Flags

This event is free. All supplies are provided and participants of all ages are welcome.
Please contact eventsnwa@bestfriends.org for more information.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas