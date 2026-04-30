© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pet and Play Sundays: Cat Ear Headbands

Pet and Play Sundays: Cat Ear Headbands

Drop by the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for Pet & Play Sunday! Each week, we're diving into a fun and creative activity that's purr-fect for the whole family.

This week we're making adorable Cat Ear Headbands! This is a drop-in event, so bring your friends and family anytime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to partake in the fun.

This event is free. Register to let us know you are coming! All supplies are provided and families and participants of all ages are welcome.

Please contact eventsnwa@bestfriends.org for more information.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas