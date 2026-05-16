Plant Bingo is a fun, laid-back twist on a classic game, where you can play for the chance to win a variety of plants and plant-themed prizes! Whether you're a seasoned plant parent or just starting your collection, come enjoy a relaxed, social atmosphere, grow your love for greenery, and meet adorable adoptable pets at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center!

Spots are limited, so register today! https://bestfriends.libcal.com/event/16737362

🎟️ Tickets: This event is FREE, but space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot in advance. Please register every member of your party that plans to come. Registered guests must check in within 10 minutes of start time, or their spot may not be guaranteed. If you need to cancel your registration, please email eventsnwa@bestfriends.org.